News

Ogun Assembly passes resolution to prune revenue agents

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to limit the number of Revenue Generating Agents/Organisations in the transport industry to a maximum of three per sector. The lawmakers during plenary yesterday said the step would allow the government to streamline the collection process and avoid leakages.

The resolution came shortly after members’ submissions on the need to curb revenue leakages and guard against any act that could cause a breach of the peace in the state. Consequently, the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif (Ado-Odo Ota I), moved the motion for the passage of the resolution, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II). Oludaisi Elemide (Odeda) had explained that the pruning of the revenue agents in the transport ector was meant to instill sanity, with a view to ensuring a reformed ticketing system. Similarly, Mr Abayomi Fasuwa (Ijebu-North East) stated that the reduction in the number of revenue agents would curb the old practice, which often led to the loss of revenue and created unnecessary rancour between the agents. Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate cited cases of sharp practices reported by government revenue agencies against some independent revenue agents. They submitted that designated agents should be empowered to ensure holistic revenue management.

The lawmakers expressed concern about the proliferation of transport associations in the state. They implored the state government not to approve more than three agents for each transport sector – motorbikes, tricycles, taxis and minibus.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ACAOSA ’87 set to give back to alma mater

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The ‘Class of 87’ Old Students of Anwar-ul Islam College, Agege, are set to meet in Lagos on Saturday December 11, to deliberate on giving back to their alma mater, among other things. It is the very first reunion meeting of the body, which incidentally is coming up eight months after the creation of a […]
News

Imo: NSCDC cracks down on illegal miners, nabs 29

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

No fewer than 29 illegal mining operators have been arrested and paraded by the Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Imo State, Mr. Danjuma Elisha. The Commandant said the suspects were arrested following a directive by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, to security agencies to crackdown on illegal mining operators […]
News Top Stories

Troops kill 21, lose 3 soldiers in shootout with bandits in North-West

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Musa Pam, Cephas Iorhemen and Uchenna

Yesterday was a Black Friday as reports reveal the series of killings recorded across the geo-political zones of the country. In Katsina State, the Nigerian Troops under Operation Sahel Sanity yesterday said it killed 21 armed bandits as an officer and two other soldiers gallantly lost their lives in a shootout, during the attack on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica