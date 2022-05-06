Ogun Assembly passes resolution to prune revenue agents

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to limit the number of Revenue Generating Agents/Organisations in the transport industry to a maximum of three per sector. The lawmakers during plenary yesterday said the step would allow the government to streamline the collection process and avoid leakages.

The resolution came shortly after members’ submissions on the need to curb revenue leakages and guard against any act that could cause a breach of the peace in the state. Consequently, the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif (Ado-Odo Ota I), moved the motion for the passage of the resolution, seconded by Ganiyu Oyedeji (Ifo II). Oludaisi Elemide (Odeda) had explained that the pruning of the revenue agents in the transport ector was meant to instill sanity, with a view to ensuring a reformed ticketing system. Similarly, Mr Abayomi Fasuwa (Ijebu-North East) stated that the reduction in the number of revenue agents would curb the old practice, which often led to the loss of revenue and created unnecessary rancour between the agents. Other lawmakers who contributed to the debate cited cases of sharp practices reported by government revenue agencies against some independent revenue agents. They submitted that designated agents should be empowered to ensure holistic revenue management.

The lawmakers expressed concern about the proliferation of transport associations in the state. They implored the state government not to approve more than three agents for each transport sector – motorbikes, tricycles, taxis and minibus.

