Ogun Assembly probes N22bn projects from 2015 to 2019

The Ogun State House Assembly has commenced investigation into the special projects and assignments carried out by the state Ministry of Special Duties to the tune of N22 billion between year 2015 and 2019. The Assembly, through its Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption led by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, yesterday ordered the Accountant-General of the State to furnish it with all details on the projects.

The House issued the directive while taking on some past and retired management staff of the ministry, including some permanent secretaries and other directors, who served in the ministry between 2013 and 2020, at the Assembly Complex, Abeokuta. The probe was coming amid on-going investigation of the Assembly by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation. The anti-graft agency has formallywrittentotheAssembly, demanding information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015 to date.

But the Assembly was beaming its searchlight on the Ministry of Special Duties as the Assembly called on the Accountant-General to avail the House Committee with documents, including release warrants, payment vouchers, authorisation invoices and receipts on the construction and provision of electricity, which gulped N513, 745, 670.41 which was unknown to the officials in the ministry.

The committee’s Chairman in company of his Deputy, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa Ganiyu Oyedeji, Kunle Sobunkanla and Olusola Adams, sought the need for an improved working relationships between the offices of the Accountant-General and Auditor-General towards ensuring seamless reconciliation of all accounts of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on a monthly basis to aid accountability and transparency

