News

Ogun Assembly probes N22bn projects from 2015 to 2019

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The Ogun State House Assembly has commenced investigation into the special projects and assignments carried out by the state Ministry of Special Duties to the tune of N22 billion between year 2015 and 2019. The Assembly, through its Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption led by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, yesterday ordered the Accountant-General of the State to furnish it with all details on the projects.

The House issued the directive while taking on some past and retired management staff of the ministry, including some permanent secretaries and other directors, who served in the ministry between 2013 and 2020, at the Assembly Complex, Abeokuta. The probe was coming amid on-going investigation of the Assembly by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial misappropriation. The anti-graft agency has formallywrittentotheAssembly, demanding information on all budget appropriations and allocations of the House from May 30, 2015 to date.

But the Assembly was beaming its searchlight on the Ministry of Special Duties as the Assembly called on the Accountant-General to avail the House Committee with documents, including release warrants, payment vouchers, authorisation invoices and receipts on the construction and provision of electricity, which gulped N513, 745, 670.41 which was unknown to the officials in the ministry.

The committee’s Chairman in company of his Deputy, Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa Ganiyu Oyedeji, Kunle Sobunkanla and Olusola Adams, sought the need for an improved working relationships between the offices of the Accountant-General and Auditor-General towards ensuring seamless reconciliation of all accounts of Ministry, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on a monthly basis to aid accountability and transparency

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Enugu suspends curfew

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Enugu State Government has lifted a13- hour curfew imposed on Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu South Local Government Areas in the wake of untoward activities of hoodlums and miscreants, who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #End- SARS protests in the state.   In a statement by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, the decision to […]
News Top Stories

IGR: 36 states, FCT revenue drop by N81bn in H1

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro and Abdulwahab Isa

…rake in N612.87bn in 6 months Lagos tops with N204.51bn   Jigawa least with N3bn   The 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja raked in a total of N612.87 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR) between January and June 2020, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has […]
News

Ogun sets up education trust fund to address infrastructure deficit

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government yesterday disclosed that it has set up a Tertiary Education Trust Fund to address infrastructure deficits in the state-owned tertiary institutions. Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed this while commissioning a state-ofthe- art 1,000-seater hall donated to the Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOTECH) in Ilese- Ijebu. The hall was built and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica