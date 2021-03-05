Ogun Assembly sacks Deputy Speaker, over misconduct

My removal illegal, unconstitutional, says Kadiri

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday impeached Deputy Speaker Dare Kadiri over alleged gross misconduct. Kadiri’s impeachment followed a report of Ad hoc committee set up by the Assembly on Tuesday to investigate him on the allegation of gross misconduct.

The Assembly had constituted the committee to investigate the allegations against Kadiri after 20 of the 26 -member Assembly had signed a notice, seeking his removal from office. But reacting to his impeachment, Kadiri described his removal as “grossly unconstitutional and illegal,” hinting that he may challenge his removal in court. Kadiri in a statement entitled “My reaction to purported impeachment in OGHA” said “I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an Ad hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.” Kadiri had clashed with some leaders of the party over allegation of violent conduct during membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It was alleged that Kadiri led suspected hoodlums to invade residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state. Kadiri also allegedly led thugs to invade and vandalise the SSG’s residence in Oru-Ijebu and that of a former legislator, Hon. Adebiyi Odugbesan. The embattled former Deputy Speaker, who accused the SSG and Odugbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise in the state was arrested and detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta between last Friday and Sunday morning before he was released on selfrecognizance.

