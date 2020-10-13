News

Ogun Assembly screens Odusile, TASUED VC as Commissioner-nominees

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday screened a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Waheed Odusile as Commissioner-nominee for the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

 

Also screened was the Vice- Chancellor of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASUED), Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissioner-nominee for Education, Science and Technology. Governor Dapo Abuodun had two weeks ago forwarded Odusile and Arigbabu’s names to the House for screening and possible confirmation.

 

However, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo charged the nominees to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor by deploying their relevant skills and wealth of experience in their respective fields in turning around the fortunes of their sectors for the better.

 

According to the speaker, the nominees if confirmed and sworn in by the governor should put in place within the limit of time, strategies towards adding values to the developmental efforts of the present administration in their spheres with emphasis on sustained but mutually beneficial two-way communication system as well as qualitative education at all levels.

 

Oluomo commended the choice of Odusile and Arigbabu, describing them as round pegs in round holes as he urged the former NUJ president to upon his confirmation and swearing in, formulate policies towards propagating government’s infrastructural developments in the rural communities through the traditional media, while projecting the people’s needs to the government

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo 2020: State collation centre’ll be ready before election –INEC

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given assurance that the commission’s collation centre in Edo under construction will be ready before the state’s September 19 governorship election.   Yakubu gave the assurance when he visited INEC office in Benin and other offices in some local government areas of the state […]
News

Reopening: Kebbi schools comply with COVID-19 protocols

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Following directives given by both state and federal governments over reopening of schools, Kebbi State schools yesterday complied with the directives as they throw open their gates to receive students after a long period of lockdown occasioned COVID-19.   Our correspondents who visited some public and private schools across the state, gathered that the students […]
News

NCDC confirms 3,442 new COVID-19 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s count of discharged COVID-19 patients, on Wednesday, received a major boost with more than 3,000 persons confirmed to have recovered across the country. Of the new recoveries, more than 2,000 were recorded in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figures in its update for September […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: