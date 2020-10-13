Ogun Assembly screens Odusile, TASUED VC as Commissioner-nominees

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday screened a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Waheed Odusile as Commissioner-nominee for the Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Also screened was the Vice- Chancellor of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASUED), Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu as Commissioner-nominee for Education, Science and Technology. Governor Dapo Abuodun had two weeks ago forwarded Odusile and Arigbabu’s names to the House for screening and possible confirmation.

However, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo charged the nominees to justify the confidence reposed in them by the governor by deploying their relevant skills and wealth of experience in their respective fields in turning around the fortunes of their sectors for the better.

According to the speaker, the nominees if confirmed and sworn in by the governor should put in place within the limit of time, strategies towards adding values to the developmental efforts of the present administration in their spheres with emphasis on sustained but mutually beneficial two-way communication system as well as qualitative education at all levels.

Oluomo commended the choice of Odusile and Arigbabu, describing them as round pegs in round holes as he urged the former NUJ president to upon his confirmation and swearing in, formulate policies towards propagating government’s infrastructural developments in the rural communities through the traditional media, while projecting the people’s needs to the government

