News

Ogun Assembly Service Commission trains new officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo, has said the commission’s activities are guided by laws, legislative practices, procedures and civil service rules. Taiwo made this known at a two-day induction and training programme for workers in Abeokuta. He said the training was imperative to enable the newly employed and absorbed officers to become acquitted with the legislative procedures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of members of the staff. Clerk, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, enjoined the officers to contribute their quota to the progress and development of the commission through effective and qualitative service delivery, imploring them to give priority to human capacity development and efficient service delivery at work.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: How Igbo presidency can be achieved – Moghalu

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has said that there still exists the possibility of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023. In a chat with journalists at his Nnewi country home yesterday, the former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the […]
News

Maiduguri, Dikwa, Gamboru road reopened 3 years after closure

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

As peace gradually returned to the Northeast, the Operation Hadin Kai of Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Borno state government has reopened 138 Maiduguri Gambiru road that link Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad up to Central Africa. While flagging off the reopening if the roads, the theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa […]
News

2023 not more important than unity, peace in Nigeria, Obasanjo tells politicians

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday called on politicians to prioritise the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria ahead of their 2023 general elections ambition. Obasanjo, who said this when he played host to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Uche Secondus, and his entourage his residence at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica