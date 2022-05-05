Ogun Assembly Service Commission trains new officers

Chairman, Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo, has said the commission’s activities are guided by laws, legislative practices, procedures and civil service rules. Taiwo made this known at a two-day induction and training programme for workers in Abeokuta. He said the training was imperative to enable the newly employed and absorbed officers to become acquitted with the legislative procedures to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of members of the staff. Clerk, Ogun State House of Assembly, Mr. Deji Adeyemo, enjoined the officers to contribute their quota to the progress and development of the commission through effective and qualitative service delivery, imploring them to give priority to human capacity development and efficient service delivery at work.

