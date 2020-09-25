News

Ogun Assembly summons commissioners to give account of COVID-19 funds

Posted on

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday summoned the State Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo and his Health counterpart, Dr. Tomi Coker, to account for how the state government spent the funds for the COVID-19. The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olakunle Oluomo, who stated this during the plenary at the Assembly’s complex in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the invitation became imperative to guide lawmakers on the approval for the recently proposed N2.5billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) health intervention fund by the state government.

The Speaker noted that the invitation to brief the Assembly was with a view to entrenching transparency and accountability, asking the two officials to appear before the lawmakers on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:30am. Governor Dapo Abiodun had written a letter to the Assembly, seeking its approval to access N2.5billion, saying the fund is needed to strengthen the State Health Sector.

The Assembly also directed the State Public Works Agency to immediately put in palliative measures on the bad portions of Brewery-Ita Oshin road and around the Bridge at NNPC junction both in Abeokuta to ease vehicular movements in the areas.

In another development, a member representing Ewekoro State Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Amosun, reported the kidnapping of one of his constituents, who was allegedly raped during an invasion of a village in his constituency, with a call on the law enforcement agencies to ensure justice by bringing the perpetrators to book. Responding, the Speaker called on the Security agencies to immediately swing into action at ensuring that the apprehended culprits were made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent for others.

Our Reporters

