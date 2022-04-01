Ogun Assembly tasks gov on land grabbing, cultism

The Ogun House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging Governor Dapo Abiodun to urgently constitute a special task force on anti-land grabbing and anti-cultism. This is coming on the heels of recent killings by cult gangs in some parts of the state. The resolution followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader Sheriff Yusuf (APC–Ado-Odo-Ota 1) and seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun(APC–Ijebu North I) The motion was supported by other lawmakers at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC–Ifo 1) on Thursday. The resolution was prompted by the presentation of the case by Mr Ademuyiwa Adeyemi (APC– Abeokuta South 2). Adeyemi decried cases of cult clashes in some parts of the state resulting in killings and apprehension by residents of the affected communities, “who had to hurriedly close their business premises and run for safety.’’

