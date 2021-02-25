Ogun Assembly to end farmers, herders’ crisis with anti-open grazing law

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday disclosed that it was working on a legislation to ban opengrazing, which would put an end to persistent crisis between farmers and the herders in the state. Speaker Olakunle Oluomo disclosed this during a parley with the executive members of the state Coalition of Civil Societies led by its Chairman, Comrade Yinka Folarin at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta. However, Oluomo recalled that stakeholders including some Northern leaders had openly condemned uncontrolled wandering of cattle which had resulted in a series of attacks and criminal activities associated with herdsmen and farmers’ clashes across the state, especially in the Yewa axis.

The Speaker noted that the Assembly had equally finalised plans to engage relevant stakeholders through public hearings to put in place laws for the creation of an agency for the collection and maintenance of database for all residents in the state thereby having a verifiable details and bio-data to improve on security operations of residents across the State. He outlined efforts by 9th Assembly towards addressing insecurity in the state to include speedy passage of the State Security Network Operations code-named Operation Amotekun as well as the State Security Trust Funds and other advisory resolutions to the executive arm.

