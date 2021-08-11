News

Ogun Assembly to Olota, commissioner: Stop installation rites of monarch-elect

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday ordered the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape and the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, to stop all on-going actions on the installation rites of Ademola Eletu Asorota, the Oba-elect of Itele Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state.

 

The Assembly also warned Asorota to stop parading himself as the Oba-elect of Itele Ota.

 

The House gave the order through its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs during a meeting with the representatives of Adogun Atele family, led by Chief Taoreed  Liasu, legal counsel to Olota of Ota, Olaotan Ayodeji and Director, General Services and Administration, Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government, Dada Oloruntoba, at the Assembly complex in Abeokuta.

 

The committee met the stakeholders to resolve the issues concerning the stool of Onitele of Itele Ota, as part of the Assembly’s quasi-judicial function.

 

The committee, led by Hon. Bolanle Ajayi, ordered the Olota and Afuape to stop all ongoing actions on the installation of Asorota, pending the delivery of judgement of an ongoing suit on the matter before the court.

