Ogun : Assessing Amotekun’s performance one year after

On Thursday, April 1, 2021, the Ogun State Government rolled out the drums to inaugurate the Ogun State Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun corps. The security outfit was created by the South West states as an alternative to the conventional security agencies, to combat crime and criminality in the region. Prior to the inauguration of Amotekun in Ogun State, other South West States of Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti had launched their own. Despite the timely passage of the law establishing Amotekun in the state by the House of Assembly, the state government had delayed the launch of the security outfit for reasons best known to the Governor Dapo Abiodun. The launch of Amotekun in Ogun state was marked with funfair with imminent personalities, including Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, in attendance. Patrol vans, motorcycles and other gadgets were given to the operatives of the security outfit to aid their fight against crime in the state.

Conception

Amotekun was launch at a time when the state was combating myriad of insecurity challenges. The farmers/herders’ clashes and kidnapping incidents in the Yewa area of the State were almost consuming the Ogun West Senatorial District. The clashes which were a daily occurrence at that time, had claimed serveral lives, while property worth millions of naira were destroyed. In this regard, the launched of Amotekun brought hope as many people viewed the security outfit as the ultimate solution to the crisis between the herders and farmers in the state. Abiodun while addressing the operatives of the corps during the inauguration, held at the arcade ground of the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the State capital, urged them to operate within the ambit of the law establishing it. He also charged the security personnel to make their impact felt by co-operating with other security agencies to protect lives and property of the people of the state, calling on the people to give needed information to the outfit to serve them better.

Challenges

Abiodun disclosed that the delay in the establishment of the outfit in the state was borne out of the need to be meticulous and inclusive by allowing the people to participate in the decision-making process that affects them. The governor said, the operatives have been carefully selected, trained and equipped with necessary logistics, technical backstopping and political will for effective take off and operation, noting that the state expects nothing, but the best performance from them. He said: “Let me note that the inauguration of the Amotekun in Ogun State is not to create unnecessary competition with other security agencies in the state. And this is why everybody must work together to further strengthen security of lives and property in the state. “We cannot but factor our economic status and other peculiarities into any security machinery we want to put in place. That is why operation of the Amotekun in Ogun State looks like a delay. For us, it is never a delay; it was a calculated and methodical process in thoughts, action and to ensure a hitch-free service delivery.” Abiodun, who regretted that insecurity rising from the farmer/ herders’ clashes led to loss of lives in some parts of the state, reiterated that no part of Ogun State would be a safe-haven for criminals and criminality in whatever form or guise.

Soyinka’s consolation

On his part, Soyinka, who was decorated as the Amotekun Super Marshall in the state, warned the police and other security agencies against engaging in “silly” rivalry with operatives of the Amotekun corps, but rather “welcome them within your ranks and work with them”. The popular playwright also issued a stern warning to operatives of the corps, not to abuse their power, saying: “If you (Amotekun) abuse your uniform, before Ogun (god of iron) strikes you, we would have dealt with you.” Soyinka charged the corps to be different from other security agencies and not abuse their uniform by trampling on the rights of the people.

How well has the outfit faired?

But, one year after the launch of Amotekun in the state, the security outfit has failed to live up to the expectations of residents. The impact of personnel of Amotekun has not been felt by the people and this may be because the security outfit is understaffed.

Achievements

Perhaps, the biggest achievement of the corps in the last one year was the arrest of the alleged killers of an Inspector of Police, Adebayo Adele. The slain Inspector, who was attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Squad (IRT), Annex Ibadan, Oyo State was allegedly hacked to death in Imeko-Afon area of the state on September 20, 2021 while leading an investigation team to arrest the suspects who bought stolen cows in Ibadan. The operatives of Amotekun arrested one Aminu Azeez and 14 others for conspiracy and murder of Adele. Another feat recorded by the corps was the arrest in November of two suspected ritualists at Ijebu-Igbo area of the state who were found with headless body and dismembered human parts in a casket. Findings by New Telegraph revealed that, the corps started operation in six local government areas of the state with less than 200 operatives. Further findings also revealed that, the security outfit has been under funded by the state government leading to its poor performance. It was learnt that, some operatives have quit due to poor renumeration and welfare package. “The government has not been funding the security outfit as mush as it is expected. Some of the personnel of the corps earn as low as N6,000 per month. “Operatives of the security outfit are not well motivated to discharge their duties as expected. At the start of operation, they were promised good pay and adequate welfare package, but the government has not fulfilled its promises,” a civil servant in the state who does not want his name in print alleged.

Commander speaks

But, the Commander of corps, David Akinremi, said contrary to the belief that, Amotekun has not met the expectations of the people, the corps has not done too badly since the inauguration of the corps in April last year. Akinremi, a retired Commissioner of Police, revealed that,the security outfit have arrested over 200 suspects involved in different crime activities such as, armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, stealing and offences against persons, like assault, rape, defilement, among others. Although, he admitted that, the corps has been facing the challenges of logistics among others, but the corps has fared well and gained the trust of the people in the last one year. Akinremi described the launch of Amotekun as a blessing to the state, saying the corps has been working closely with other security agencies to rid the State of crime. He said: “So far so good, we have not done too badly since the inauguration of the corps in April last year. You will recollect that we started initially in six local government areas and the six local government areas were carefully chosen, one, because of the prevailing crisis in Imeko, Yewa North and Ipokia axis of the state. “Then we had this farmers/ herders’ clashes, so those three local government areas were selected specifically because of the incident prevailing then. “Then we moved to identify three other local government areas, namely: Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ijebu North. “Ijebu North in the sense that, it is the location of the Olabisi Onabanjo University where we have Ago Iwoye and Ijebu Igbo. Ijebu Ode was chosen because of the issue of cultism, robbery and kidnapping and of course you know how sensitive Sagamu is. “So, these are the first six local government areas that we started with. Operatives were selected from there and trained and deployed accordingly to commence their operation. “So, that was the beginning, then we proceeded to train operatives from additional seven local government areas. The local government areas essentially were also carefully selected based on security challenges in that areas. “They are: Ado-Odo Ota local government area because of its proximity to Lagos, Ifo local government area, Ewekoro, Abeokuta South, all in the Ogun Central Senatorial District, then we had Ikenne local government area, Ogun Waterside and Ijebu East local government areas. Operatives from those areas too were trained and deployed back to their local government areas. “Finally, we trained the last seven set of local government areas. They are: Odogbolu, Ijebu North-East, Remo North, Obafemi Owode, Odeda, Abeokuta North and Yewa South respectively. “They were of course deployed as usual where they commenced their operations at all the local government areas. So, for now, we have been able to cover all the local government areas within the last one year. “All the 20 local government areas of the state. For now, I must tell you that yes, there are challenges here and there. Challenges of logistics and what have you, but within the the available resources in the state, we have not done too badly in terms of provision of logistics and welfare for our personnel. “We want to encourage them to do the needful and to ensure that they are professional in whatever they do and to ensure that the purpose for which the corps was established is achieved. “This we have been doing within the available resources for us. Like I said, the state has been forthcoming in this regard, but we need more. We need more, not just from government but also from well meaning individuals in our state. “The state belongs to all of us and we must all join hands together to ensure that the security of our people, the security of our state is paramount, without security, no development can thrive. “In terms of crime prevention, intelligence, crime detection and what have you, within the last one year, I think we have been able to achieve tremendous strides. “It is not yet uhuru, but people should realise the fact that, crime and criminality cannot be totally eliminated in any society. Sometimes, when you have advancement in society, there is usually correspondingly advancement in crime and criminalities.

Disciplinary measures

“In the last one year, we have had cause to dismiss two operatives that were involved in act of lawlessness, illegality and behaviour that is not in tandem with our standard procedure. It is an ongoing thing, we do our checks from time to time, officers from the headquarters go round to ensure check and balance and monitor what out operatives are doing. “For now, we have 500 operatives because we recruited 25 from each local government area and apart from what we call the Amotekun volunteers who are not directly employed by the government but volunteered to help us. “I’m the coming year, we are looking at appointing Amotekun ambassadors. The governor has given approval for the recruitment of additional 500 personnel. And we are in the process of commencing their selection.”

