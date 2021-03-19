News

Ogun awards contract on water projects

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has awarded the construction of new DI 800 mm main conveyance pipeline and 14’500 m3 reservoir at Oke-Temidire under Lot2 as well as distribution network extension under Lot3, which would be funded by Agencie Franciase de Development (AFD) in order to ensure availability of potable water supply to Abeokuta and its environs. Abiodun, who was represented by Commissioner for Finance and Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, during the signing of the contract agreement in Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, noted that the project would bring succour to the living condition of over 500, 000 inhabitants of the area. He, however, urged the consultants to ensure that the project were delivered up to standard and completed within the given time frame, adding that the State was looking forward to successful execution of the projects.

Speaking earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Water, Engr. Adekunle Otun explained that Lot 2 of the project, which was to be executed by China Geo- Engineering Company (CGC), consisted of the new DI 800mm main conveyance pipelines, length of 6.4km from Arakanga to Oke-Temidire and construction of new 14’500 m3 concrete reservoir at Oke-Temidire. Otun added that Lot3 of the project to be handled by Thomas Chase Ltd was the Distribution Network Extension, which consisted supply and laying of distribution network pipes of 83.117km, as well as installation of total number of 4,318 house connections water points, 15 water sale kiosks and 5 number of fire hydrants.

