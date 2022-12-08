Ogun backs indigenous language in schools

The Ogun State Government has thrown its weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to make mother tongue as the language of instruction and teaching in primary schools. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said the state is fully in support of the use of indigenous languages to teach in primary schools, asmysuring that the state would implement the policy fully. Arigbabu disclosed this while speaking with journalists on the sideline of Ewa Ede Yoruba Annual symposium, organised by the Gbagede Ewa Ede Foundation in Abeokuta on Wednesday.
