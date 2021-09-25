News

Ogun banks shut over alleged impending robbers’ attack

Commercials banks in Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State have shut down over fear of being attacked by armed robbers. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph revealed that the banks shut down since Monday following letters allegedly sent to some of them by the suspected robbers. It was gathered that the banks have decided not to open their branches until the Ogun State Government provided them with police protection and armoured personnel carriers to be mounted at the branches. Some residents who spoke to us anonymously said that many of them had been travelling to neighbouring towns like Sagamu, Abeokuta and others for business transactions. A Point-of-Sale (POS) operator, who identified himself as Salam, lamented that the development portends great danger for him and others in the business. The DPO of Igbeba, Ijebu-Ode, CSP Musiliu Ishola Doga, confirmed that the development. Doga, however, debunked the rumour that armed robbers sent letters to the banks.

