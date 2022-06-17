Ogun begins measles, yellow fever vaccination

The Ogun State government in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency is expected to begin measles and yellow fever vaccination today. Bamidele, wife of Governor Dapo Abiodun, is scheduled to declare the programme open at African Church Primary School, Ayetoro, Yewa North. According to a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, the exercise scheduled to end on July 8 is aimed at protecting children and adults as well as reducing morbidity and mortality resulting from measles and yellow fever. The statement also indicated that the exercise would involve the use of government fixed posts such as primary health centres, hospitals, worship centres, markets and parks. Residents are enjoined to make themselves, their children and wards available by visiting the nearest public health facilities closest to them.

