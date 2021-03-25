Ogun begins payment of outstanding gratuity since 2011

OgunStateGovernor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterdayapologised to pensioners in the statefortheunpaidgratuities since 2011, saying as a son of retired teachers, he could not have turned a blind eye to the plight of pensioners. Abiodun tendered the apology in Abeokuta during the payment of N500 million gratuities to257 retirees of the state and local governments.

The governor, who expressed concern over the backlog of gratuities, said he tendered the apology on behalf of the previous administration, because the entitlements were inherited liabilities. Abiodun said the N500 million presented to 257 beneficiaries represented the quarterly payment of gratuities to the retirees.

“I have living parents, they are also pensioners and there is no way I would have wished this upon my parents and I’m sure no child will wish their parents go through what you are going through. On behalf of the previous administration, I apologise,” he said. Abiodun assured them of his commitment to the payment of pensions and gratuities, just as he urged the senior citizens to take advantage of the administration’s various social intervention programmes.

