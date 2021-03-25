News

Ogun begins payment of outstanding gratuity since 2011

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

OgunStateGovernor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterdayapologised to pensioners in the statefortheunpaidgratuities since 2011, saying as a son of retired teachers, he could not have turned a blind eye to the plight of pensioners. Abiodun tendered the apology in Abeokuta during the payment of N500 million gratuities to257 retirees of the state and local governments.

The governor, who expressed concern over the backlog of gratuities, said he tendered the apology on behalf of the previous administration, because the entitlements were inherited liabilities. Abiodun said the N500 million presented to 257 beneficiaries represented the quarterly payment of gratuities to the retirees.

“I have living parents, they are also pensioners and there is no way I would have wished this upon my parents and I’m sure no child will wish their parents go through what you are going through. On behalf of the previous administration, I apologise,” he said. Abiodun assured them of his commitment to the payment of pensions and gratuities, just as he urged the senior citizens to take advantage of the administration’s various social intervention programmes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister nullifies suspension of MD Cross River Basin

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources,  Engr. Suleiman Adamu on Monday nullified the suspension slammed on the Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRIBAS)  by the Governing Board chairman. Recall that the Governing Board (CRIBAS) Chairman Hon. Esime Eyibo had suspended the Managing Director, Engr. Bassey  Nkposong, on account of allegedly insubordination and gross misconduct. But […]
News

COVID-19: Trump faces backlash for removing mask on White House return

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Americans were learning to live with COVID-19, a day after returning from hospital to the White House where he will receive intensive treatment for coronavirus unavailable to most people. Trump, who spent three days at Walter Reed Medical Center outside Washington, was due to receive a fifth […]
News

Intels opts for legal action against workers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Intels Nigeria Limited has said it would take necessary legal steps to address illegal disruption of some of its activities by disengaged staff of another company. The company said the affected workers were not its employees, but staff of one of its labour contractors named Associated Maritime Services Limited (AMS). It said the industrial action […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica