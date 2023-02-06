Metro & Crime

Ogun: Brother shoots, injures sister’s lover

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Operatives of theOgun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Michael Ogundele for allegedly shooting and injuring the lover of his younger sister. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday said, the suspect allegedly shot and injured the victim, identified as Tobi Olabisi with a dane gun. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional headquarters by one Alpha Akeem a community leader in Ihunbo town.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Rivers: Cultists kill four in Ogoni community

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Suspected cultists have killed four people during an attack on Kono Boue community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. The killing has caused panic across the neighbouring communities.   The suspected cultists carried out the attack, according to the residents, even after their traditional ruler got wind of the attack and called a […]
Metro & Crime

Court admits ex-JAMB Registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, to N200m bail

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, admitted Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to a bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties. Justice Obiora Egwuatu, who granted Ojerinde’s prayer after taking the arguments of counsel to the parties in the matter, said one of the […]
Metro & Crime

Group provides succour to 100 indigent families in Enugu slum

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A group, Ophel Community Impact Programme, a non-governmental organisation, has donated food and non-food materials to over 100 indigent families living in the slum area of Obiagu community within Enugu metropolis.   The items presented to the indigent families included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, biscuits, candies, toiletries, clothing, inspirational books and primary and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica