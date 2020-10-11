Ogun builds IDP camps as Oyan dam starts release of water

•Lagos asks residents of flood prone areas to relocate

The Ogun State government said it has started building Internally Displaced Persons’ (IDP) camps to temporarily relocate residents who may be affected by flooding that may arise from the release of water from the Oyan Dam, even as its Lagos counterpart again warned residents living in flood prone areas to vacate the areas.

This, the Ogun State government said became imperative to mitigate the effect of impending flood from the release of water from the dam. The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who disclosed this to Sunday Telegraph, insisted that the state was fully prepared for the release of water from the dam which is operated by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority (OORBDA).

OORBDA had warned residents of the state, especially those living along the banks of the Ogun River of impending flooding as a result of the release of 23 million cubic meters of water from the dam later this month.

The commissioner said the state had embarked on massive dredging of waterways and canals in preparation of the release of water from the dam. In addition to this, the state advised people living along river courses in the state, particularly around Abeokuta and Isheri areas to relocate temporarily.

The commissioner said: “We are aware of the release of water from the Oyan Dam by the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority (OORBDA) so we have asked residents of communities along river courses to relocate temporarily to avoid major environmental disaster.

“The state is fully prepared for the release of water from the dam and we are aware of that, we doing everything possible to ensure the damage from the release of water is minimal, that is why we are doing a lot of dredging of water courses.”

The commissioner also hinted that the state was planning on distributing relief materials for anyone affected by flooding in the state. Also following the Federal government’s warning of impending flood in Ogun and other states, the state government has advised 40 communities in 10 local government areas of state who are at the risk of flood to relocate temporarily.

The commissioner listed the local government areas to include: Abeokuta North, Abeokuta South, Ifo, Obafemi Owode, Sagamu, Ijebu- Ode, Ado-Odo/Ota, Yewa South, Ogun Waterside and Ogun East. And the Lagos State government has also alerted residents, especially those close to the banks of the Ogun River, to prepare for massive flooding.

Consequently, the government urged all residents of Agboyi -Ketu, Owode Onirin, Isheri, Ajegunle, Agiliti, Kara, Majidun and all areas bordering the rivers and the sea in Lagos to be very wary of the staggered release which could affect living conditions and businesses around the axis.

Speaking on the development, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello explained that the release from the Oyan Dam which is the highest is as a result of the intensive rainfalls which will also climax in the current month.

Harping on the efforts to tackle the challenges induced by the flood, Bello said that the state is intensifying measures to minimise the effect of the heavy rainfalls on lives and properties. Tunji Bello said in continuation of preventive efforts against flooding by the state government, work is almost at completion stage at all the secondary and primary channels.

“This is in addition to the efforts of our Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG) that are being deployed round the state to undertake quick fix to free manholes or clogged up drains manually,” he said.

In his words: “For a coastal city like Lagos, let me remind everyone that once it rains consistently for a minimum of eight hours, we are bound to have flash floods caused by increasing inability of effective discharge into the lagoon which is brought about by a rise of the ocean level.

This will automatically lock up all our drainages and until the water level goes down, the drainages would be unable to discharge.”

