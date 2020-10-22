Ogun businessman asks #EndSARS to sheathe sword, offers employment

Amidst #EndSARS imbroglio in the country, a foremost estate agent and businessman, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye yesterday urged protesters to sheathe their sword and allow governments at all levels address their grievances as he inaugurated a multi-millionaire hotel, creating jobs for numerous youths in Atan, a suburb of Ogun State.

He was, however, eulogized by a security expert, Chief Owolabi Ajayi, who commended Owoeye for his developmental strides and job creation.

Owolabi, who is the Akinrogun of Akure Kingdom and CEO of Mainforce Security Services, made the commendation yesterday at the official opening of Owoeye’s multi-million naira five star hotel, Girozolin Hotel & Suites located at Atan, Otta in Ogun State.

He said: “I share this joyful moment with my friend, Alhaji Owoeye and his family on this grand occasion. I pray that the Almighty God would continue to strengthen him, grant him long life and more wisdom to keep expanding his investments in the country and beyond.

“You have consistently followed the footprints of our mentor, late Teslim Adeola Almaroof who had a long and successful career in real estate with high ethical standards.’’

Also, members of the community on the occasion expressed appreciation to Owoeye for bringing development to their community, saying the hotel would provide opportunity for the younger generation in Atan and its environs.

Like this: Like Loading...