Ogun CAN begs Abiodun to allow crossover services

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ogun State yesterday appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to lift ban on crossover night to allow Christians in the state observe services.

The governor had on Thursday last week suspended gatherings of over 50 as well as the yearly crossover night following the second wave of COVID – 19. But a statement issued by the CAN state’s Chairman, Bishop Tunde Akin- Akinsayan appealed to the governor to allow the crossover be observed like Lagos State has given the waiver.

The statement entitled “A Passionate Appeal for observance of crossover night,” urged the governor to allow churches observe the night between 10:30p.m. on 31st December, 2020 and 12:15a.m 1st January, 2021.

He said: “To this end, I hereby write on behalf of the Leadership and entire structure of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Ogun State to solicit for the indulgence of Your Excellency to allow for the observance of the Crossover Night among the Churches in Ogun State just as it is in our neighbouring Lagos State.

“In the spirit of operating in consonance with COVID-19 protocols, it is our plan and request that Churches be allowed to start the crossover Night Service by 10:30pm on 31st December, 2020 and end it by 12:15a.m. on 1st January, 2021.

“That the worshippers be allowed movement back to their places of abode between 12:15a.m. and 1:00a.m. on 1st January, 2021. “That the Churches shall put in place and observe all the necessary COVID-19 Protocols as released by the government.

“The Church of Christ in Ogun State shall be very happy and grateful to His Excellency for granting this request. “May the Lord continue to help you and your entire team to move our dear state forward in Jesus Mighty Name, amen.”

