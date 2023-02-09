Business

Ogun charges public service managers on prudent financial mgt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Following the prudent management of resources, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau Of Public Service Reforms (Bpsr), Ogun State, Jola Oyeneye, has advised Human Resource (HR) managers on accountability in public service. Jola, who gave the charge yesterday, during the state’s Administrative Officers’ Day, with the theme ‘Accountability and Resource Management in the Public Service: The Role of HR Managers,’ said if a state’s public service is not accountable and diligent in managing its resources, then the state is already on the verge of imminent collapse. He pointed out that resources in the public service were trust for the general populace, stressing that the resources should be held responsibly not to create suspicion and abuse. According to him, it is this delicate role that thrusts the responsibilities of policy development and implementation in the care of public service HR managers.

He listed some of the traditional roles of HR managers in the public service, which he said include, establishments matters that majorly focuses on manpower planning, recruitments, onboarding, postings, discipline, training and retirement, among others. He also listed some emerging roles for the 21st century, such as mainstreaming diversity into every aspect of the public service human resource management system, management of sexual harassment in the workplace, technology disruption in the public service and other emerging issues.

Earlier, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Olusegun Mojeed, said the theme calls for strategic people management that is responsive, adaptive and able to constantly identify and provide the knowledge, skills and behavioural attributes needed to achieve sustainable goals. He said professional HR management in the public sector must drive a change management agenda that would bring about and entrench a new paradigm in leading and managing people. He commended the Ogun State government for providing a platform for the growth and development of the civil service, adding that the governor had continued to pay attention to human resources in the workplace.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Tariff: Nigerian importers justify interest in neighbouring ports

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

High cost of doing business, container deposit and agency fees at Lagos seaports have continued to affect imports and exports, forcing Nigeria-bound cargoes to flood neighbouring countries.   The President of Shippers Association of Lagos (SAL), Rev. Jonathan Nicole, said in Lagos that neighbouring ports were attracting Nigerian shippers with low costs. He urged government […]
Business

‘Eurobond issuance, others’ll increase Nigeria’s debt-GDP to 30%’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing Nigeria’s recent Eurobond launch, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said they expect the Debt Management Office (DMO)’s report for Q3’21 to show a sharp rise in the country’s public debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.   In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts stated that even if the  […]
Business

How to guarantee zero-emission for aviation industry –NCAA DG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

As Africa works towards situating a common position on the green economy ambitions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO’s) LTAG compliance framework, the Director- General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the Fly-2-Green Nigeria initiative would lead the way to drive Eco-System conservation programmes.   He said it would lead to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica