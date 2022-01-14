Ogun Chiefs’ Law: When tradition clashed with modernity

When Oba Rauf Adebayo Raji – Suleimon, the Alaye – Aba of Aba Ayepe in Odogboolu Local government area of Ogun state, on January 22, 2021, joined his ancestors, his family had planned to give him a befitting burial in Islamic way. But unknown to them, the Ijebu Traditional Council and Osugbo Society of Ijebuland had an entirely different plan for the corpse of the monarch.

The family had concluded plans to have the monarch, who was a practicing Muslim during his lifetime, buried according to Islamic rites, but all the plan was soon ruined as the Osugbo society stormed the residence of the monarch and allegedly hijacked and forcefully removed from the corpse from the custody of his family. The traditionalists insisted that the monarch had wined and dined with the gods and so he must be buried according to the traditional rites. They argued that, a traditional ruler during his lifetime was the representative of the oracles and a traditional head and therefore must be buried in accordance with the dictate of the gods.

The Monarch’s family dragged the traditionalists before a Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta, seeking an order of mandatory injunction compelling the Ijebu Traditional Council and Osugbo Society to return forthwith the corpse of the late monarch to their custody.

They also sought for an order directing the respondents to pay N50 billion being damages to the applicants for the infringement of the fundamental and constitutional rights of the applicants and the late monarch. Almost one year after, the legal battle between the family of the monarch and the Ijebu Traditional Council and Osugbo Society still drags on. But, the bone of contention now, is the newly signed chieftaincy law, regulating the installation and burial rites of traditional rulers in the state.

The law which was sponsored by the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, empowers families of deceased monarchs to bury the corpses of Obas according to their religions or beliefs. Apart from 87-year-old Oba Adetona, New Telegraph learnt that, other top traditional rulers in the state who do not want their corpses to be the property of traditional worshippers while they have joined their ancestors, also supported the law. The law, titled ‘Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council law of Ogun state, Bill 2021, is aimed at “respecting human dignity and promotion of modernity” in the installation and burial of traditional rulers. The law is also aimed at curbing fetish practices in the process of installing and burying traditional rulers in the state.

It also provides for the preservation, protection and exercise by Traditional Rulers of their fundamental rights to be installed and buried according to their religions or beliefs and for other related matters. But, in his argument, the Oluwo of Iperu and Vice Chairman of Osugbo Remo Parapo, High Chief Ifasola Opeodu, insisted that Obaship is not by force, and on no account should either a Christian or a Muslim bury an Oba. Opeodu, in an interview with New Telegraph described the law as “an infringement on the rights of the traditional worshippers” which according to them, may promote war, chaos and pandemonium in the community.

Opeodu also tagged the law as an aberration, saying “a dead man has no right under the law. Anybody that is dead has lost his all the rights that he has.” He argued that traditional worshippers reserved the right under the state customary law to install and bury monarchs. Traditional worshippers had clashed severally with monarchs and the state House of Assembly when the law was being considered. They alleged that, it was an attempt to erode the culture of the Yorubas. The disputed bill was first presented at the legislature in the early months of 2020 and it scaled through second reading on March 3, 2020.

The Assembly had in June, 2020 fixed the bill for a public hearing, but it later suspended indefinitely following the controversy. However, more than a year after the delay, the proposed legal framework bounced back in July 2021 in the assembly with slight modification to its title. The bill was rechristened “H.B. No. 069/ OG/ 2021- Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council law of Ogun State, 2021- A bill for a law to provide for an approved method for the selection, appointment and recognition of Obas, Chiefs and Traditional Council in Ogun State and for purposes incidental and supplementary to them.”

However, despite stiff resistance from the traditional worshippers, the assembly passed the bill late last year and forwarded it to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent. The Governor, on Monday signed the controversial bill into law at the GRA private residence of the Oba Adetona in Ijebu- Ode. Abiodun was joined by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, the Chairman of the State Traditional Council and Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, Oba Adetona, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, to sign the bill into law.

In his address, Abiodun admitted that the bill while at the assembly drew the attention of stakeholders more than any other bill. He said “The traditional institution is the oldest form of administration and a very dependable and reliable one at that. “This law was promoted by kabiyesi, the Awujale during his tenure as the chairman of the Ogun state traditional council.

“I believe that one of the unique things about this law, besides the fact that it spells out a method of selection Obas and chiefs, is a clarity that this law now provides as it relates to the passage rites of our kabiyesis (Monarchs).

“This law seeks to improve on previously existing Western region laws or where there had been ambiguity as it relates to how our kabiyesis will be buried, henceforth, this law now empowers the families to determine how our kabiyesis will be interned, will be buried.

“Of course without prejudice to traditional rites that is meant to be performed by the customary, but it clarifies and removes any ambiguity about the fact that the families of our kabiyesis now have a say in how they want our royal fathers to be buried and I think this is very laudable.” Responding, the Awujale said Abiodun has guaranteed his reelection with signing of the bill. He noted that both Muslims and the Christians “are grateful to him for signing the bill.” But, reacting to the signing of the bill, Opeodu vowed that traditional worshippers would challenge the enforcement of the law in court.

He said: “We are going to call a meeting, then we are challenging the implementation of the law in court. We are going to ask the court to restrict them (government) from implementing the law and the court will decide. “Our first ground is that, a dead man has no right under the law. Anybody that is dead has lost all the rights that he has. “The right of Obas that they (government) are claiming that we are violating is not right because a dead man has no right again under the law.

“Secondly, what we are saying is that Obaship institution is optional, we are not forcing anybody to come there, we are not saying they should not bury Obas, but what we are opposing, if you have been following our argument, is that how can they now say Christians and Muslims should come and be burying Obas, traditional heads? If there is anything that they don’t want during their burials, they should say it, but traditionalists must be the ones to bury Obas, not Christians. “Why don’t they say that Christians or Muslims should be the ones to install the monarchs? They are not saying this. The governor even said without prejudice to the rights of traditionalists under the customary law. All these things are there. “We are not saying that they should not bury Obas, but it should not be Christians or Muslims that will bury the Obas.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...