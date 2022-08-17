Metro & Crime

Ogun: Civil servants tasked on importance of prompt, regular assets declaration 

Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Civil servants have been charged to conform to the rules and regulations guiding assets declaration forms, as there are strict sanctions and penalties for defaulters.

The Schedule Officer, State Operations of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Abiola Olatunde, made this known at a session with personnel of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) in Abeokuta.

Olatunde said the essence of the visit was to re-educate the workers on the significance of filling the forms, which he noted, many officers took with levity. He stated that it is mandatory for every officer employed by the government to fill and submit the asset declaration forms within the expiration of 30 days.

According to him: “The days of collecting forms and not submitting are long gone, as the Federal Government through the Code of Conduct Bureau has placed penalties for such individuals to be charged to court and convicted for non-declaration of assets.”

The Schedule Officer said civil servants who fail to properly declare their assets, would have them confiscated by the government.

Speaking earlier, an officer in charge of Local Government Operation, Mr. Akin Omolade, said: “The declaration forms are to be completed every four years and by the time you will be retiring, you must have filled at least a total of four forms before any entitlement can be processed by the government.”

Reponding on behalf of OGSIEC personnel, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Moyosore Fadimu, appreciated the Bureau for shedding more light on the significance of the forms, assuring that officers would comply with the rules, ensure the forms were adequately completed and submitted within the stipulated time.

 

Reporter

