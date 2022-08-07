News

Ogun: Civil servants tasked on importance of prompt, regular  assets declaration 

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Civil servants have been charged to conform to the rules and regulations guiding assets declaration forms, as there are strict sanctions and penalties for defaulters.

The Schedule Officer, State Operations of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Abiola Olatunde, made this known at a session with personnel of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Olatunde said the essence of the visit was to re-educate the workers on the significance of filling the forms, which he noted, many officers took with levity. He stated that it is mandatory for every officer employed by the government to fill and submit the asset declaration forms within the expiration of 30 days.

Speaking earlier, an officer in charge of Local Government Operations, Mr. Akin Omolade, said: “The declaration forms are to be completed every four years and by the time you will be retiring, you must have filled at least a total of four forms before any entitlement can be processed by the government.”

Reponding on behalf of OGSIEC personnel, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Moyosore Fadimu, appreciated the Bureau for shedding more light on the significance of the forms, assuring that officers would comply with the rules, ensure the forms were adequately completed and submitted within the stipulated time.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court upholds wearing of hijabs in Lagos

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Supreme Court in a split judgement of five to two yesterday upheld the use of hijab by female Muslim students in Lagos State government- owned schools. The judgement of the court was premised on an appeal filed by Lagos State Govt. against one Ayisat AbdulKareem in suit number SC/910/16 The court dismissed an appeal […]
News

Why I’ve been absent in court, by Maina

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, yesterday opened up on why he has not been able to attend his on-going trial at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. Maina was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on October 25, 2019 on a 12-count criminal charge. […]
News

Dare commends Buhari over appointment of Adekunle as NEITI chairma

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing former Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, as Chairman, Board of Directors of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Describing the choice of the public administrator as a step in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica