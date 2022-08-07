Ogun: Civil servants tasked on importance of prompt, regular  assets declaration 

Civil servants have been charged to conform to the rules and regulations guiding assets declaration forms, as there are strict sanctions and penalties for defaulters.

The Schedule Officer, State Operations of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Abiola Olatunde, made this known at a session with personnel of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) in Abeokuta at the weekend.

Olatunde said the essence of the visit was to re-educate the workers on the significance of filling the forms, which he noted, many officers took with levity. He stated that it is mandatory for every officer employed by the government to fill and submit the asset declaration forms within the expiration of 30 days.

Speaking earlier, an officer in charge of Local Government Operations, Mr. Akin Omolade, said: “The declaration forms are to be completed every four years and by the time you will be retiring, you must have filled at least a total of four forms before any entitlement can be processed by the government.”

Reponding on behalf of OGSIEC personnel, Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mrs. Moyosore Fadimu, appreciated the Bureau for shedding more light on the significance of the forms, assuring that officers would comply with the rules, ensure the forms were adequately completed and submitted within the stipulated time.