Ogun commissions largest Commissary in SSA, welcomes investors

Ogun State Governor, His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the State is now a leading front line business destination hub for local and foreign investors considering investing in Nigeria. Gov. Abiodun made this known at Mowe/Magboro community axis of the State, while declaring open Eat ‘N’ Go Limited’s multi-billion Naira warehouse and commissary facilities.

The governor who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, explained that the commissioned warehouse and commissary facilities in Mowe/Magboro community by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, the leading QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operator and leading franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, was the largest and biggest commissary in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gov. Abiodun explained that citing the commissary in Ogun State, which has now become an industrial powerhouse in Nigeria, is a testament of the renowned food company’s belief in the state government’s unwavering commitment to making Ogun State maintaining her prime status as the destination of choice for investors. According to him, the State’s status has changed and is now a frontline State with conducive environment for businesses and investments to thrive in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the Ogun State governor added that apart from the State’s proximity to Lagos and its position as the gateway to the huge Sub-Saharan African market, Ogun State can boast of an investor- friendly business environment, as the government continues to invest in security and infrastructure. Also, in his own opening remarks, the Head of Development and Project, Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, Sola Adeeko said, the company recently passed its goal of 150 stores across Africa, adding that the decision to establish stronger roots in the continent is not surprising, and the Warehouse and Commissary facilities are that they are indeed here to stay.

He added, they are also testament to the organization’s mandate to provide Africans with quality food and snacks. Adeeko said, “We believe in the need to establish structures that better us to serve host communities. The warehouse and commissary would not only positively impact our ability to impact our ability to provide our customers with their favorite treats, but it would also most importantly provide jobs for the locals.”

