Business

Ogun commissions largest Commissary in SSA, welcomes investors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Ogun commissions largest Commissary in SSA, welcomes investors

Ogun State Governor, His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed that the State is now a leading front line business destination hub for local and foreign investors considering investing in Nigeria. Gov. Abiodun made this known at Mowe/Magboro community axis of the State, while declaring open Eat ‘N’ Go Limited’s multi-billion Naira warehouse and commissary facilities.

The governor who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, explained that the commissioned warehouse and commissary facilities in Mowe/Magboro community by Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, the leading QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) operator and leading franchisee for Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Yoghurt in Africa, was the largest and biggest commissary in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Gov. Abiodun explained that citing the commissary in Ogun State, which has now become an industrial powerhouse in Nigeria, is a testament of the renowned food company’s belief in the state government’s unwavering commitment to making Ogun State maintaining her prime status as the destination of choice for investors. According to him, the State’s status has changed and is now a frontline State with conducive environment for businesses and investments to thrive in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the Ogun State governor added that apart from the State’s proximity to Lagos and its position as the gateway to the huge Sub-Saharan African market, Ogun State can boast of an investor- friendly business environment, as the government continues to invest in security and infrastructure. Also, in his own opening remarks, the Head of Development and Project, Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, Sola Adeeko said, the company recently passed its goal of 150 stores across Africa, adding that the decision to establish stronger roots in the continent is not surprising, and the Warehouse and Commissary facilities are that they are indeed here to stay.

He added, they are also testament to the organization’s mandate to provide Africans with quality food and snacks. Adeeko said, “We believe in the need to establish structures that better us to serve host communities. The warehouse and commissary would not only positively impact our ability to impact our ability to provide our customers with their favorite treats, but it would also most importantly provide jobs for the locals.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Evaluating impact of EU’s ban extension on beans

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Local farmers and agric stakeholders are yet to get over the recent decision by the European Union (EU) to further extend the ban on the country’s dried beans to June 2022 with severe economic implications to Nigeria’s agriculture. TAIWO HASSAN reports In January 2013, the European Union (EU) placed a temporary suspension of importation of […]
Business

COVID-19: Aviation palliatives ready soon, says Minister

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Sector ready for flight resumption The much awaited bailout for the aviation industry is set to be announced any time from now according to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.     There are indications that the Federal Government had concluded the decision to assist the sector with $57.8 million (about N 26,125,600,000).   Sirika, […]
Business

S&P Global to assess countries using G20 debt relief plan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

S&P Global has said it will undertake a “caseby- case assessment” of countries seeking debt relief from private creditors using the G20 debt relief plan to determine if they’ve defaulted on their commercial debt, Reuters reported yesterday. Both S&P and Fitch chopped Ethiopia’s rating after Addis Ababa signalled it would be the first country with […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica