Ogun communities benefit from govt’s resettlement scheme

At least seven communities in Agbara/Igbesa, Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have become beneficiaries of the state government’s Resettlement Scheme as they received the resettlement scheme survey plan that covers 36 hectares of land to pave way for community expansion.

 

Under the government’s Resettlement Scheme, the affected communities would be allowed to resettle within Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) Estate in Agbara/Igbesa.

 

The benefiting communities are Iperin, Idoluba, Idoluboti, Titito, Adedigba, Idashe, and Iludofin. Speaking at the handing-over of the plan to the benefiting communities in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Special Adviser and Managing Director of OPIC, Mr. Abiodun Fari- Arole, said the move would prevent further encroachment on the area by land grabbers, otherwise known as ‘Omo Onile’ on state government land, as well as preserve its assets.

 

Fari-Arole stated that it would also generate more revenue into the government coffers through land ratification, land use, neighborhood service charges, building plan approval, and perfection of title documents, among others by intending buyers in the settlement. He, however, enjoined members of the communities to ensure peaceful coexistence with one another.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

