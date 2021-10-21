Ogun communities kick over bad roads, infrastructures

Tired of enduring terrible roads and infrastructures in their area, residents of Ayetoro, Binukonu, Egbejoda and Itele Awori Communities in Ado-Odo Ota Local government of Ogun State took to the streets on Monday, protesting to draw government’s attention to their plight.

As early as 7a.m., placard-carrying residents from the four CDCs had converged on the MOPOL roundabout, blocking the main road and causing heavy gridlock which prevented early risers from going to work.

For the many hours that the protest lasted, motorists and commuters were forced to a standstill as the only bridge linking those communities to Lagos State where most residents of the communities work, was blocked by the protesters.

One of the protesters who spoke with New Telegraph, Usman, wondered how the residents would be looking at development taking place in neighbouring Lagos communities while the Ogun State government has completely neglected their communities.

Usman, an artisan, said businesses have taken a flight from the communities because of bad roads and infrastructure, adding that he and his colleagues had to commute to Lagos State daily in search of jobs.

One of the stranded commercial motorists, Abbass Yinusa, told New Telegraph that the protest had been long overdue. He said hardly a week goes by without him or other motorists living in the area visiting the mechanic to repair their vehicles.

Another motorist, who does not want his name in print, said, “Many people who built houses here have relocated to Lagos because of the lack of government’s presence here. Some have sold their houses and moved to better places. Incidentally, our local government, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government, used to be one of the richest because of the large concentration of industries here. Now most of these companies have moved out due to bad roads. This place has been totally abandoned”, the motorist lamented.

Speaking to journalists, spokesman of the communities and Vice Chairman of Itele Awori CDC, Prince Olatunji Onaolapo appealed to all the tiers of government – local, state and Federal Government to help in the rehabilitation of roads in the area for the betterment of the residents and the communities.

Onaolapo said as soon as the rainy season starts every year, gloom pervades the communities because the floods make all the major roads impassable.

“Since the rainy season started this year, most of our roads have been rendered impassable because there are no gutters to contain the heavy floods. Some residents have fled to Lagos as floods have submerged their houses”, Onaolapo said.

Majority of residents, he disclosed, would rather prefer that Lagos State takes over these communities if that would guarantee quick development they yearn for. Hear him: “About 90 per cent of the residents of this area are pushing that we call on the National Boundary Adjustment Commission to cede the communities to Lagos if the Ogun State Government is not ready to provide them with good roads and other basic amenities.”

He said that Lagos was magnanimous enough during the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode to come to the rescue of the communities by constructing the link bridge between Lagos and the Ogun State communities, adding that before the intervention, residents of the area were always trapped and cut off from Lagos for days by flood whenever there were heavy rains.

Prince Onaolapo said a series of letters that were written to the local and state governments to come to the aid of the communities in rehabilitating roads and infrastructures have yielded no positive result.

“Since we are next door neighbors to Lagos, we appeal to the Federal Government to come to our rescue through the Ecological Funds”, the community leader appealed.

He said the communities, which span 40-kilometre square metres, have only three public primary schools, one secondary school and no higher institution for a population of more than three million people.

“The only hospital built by the Ogun State government at Itele has no staff, no drugs, and it is being maintained by the community.

“No standard markets have been constructed by any tier of government. Every year, the communities have to spend millions of naira to construct culverts, drainages and grading of roads.

“Since we are paying taxes and VAT and are being shared by the three tiers of government, it is not compulsory for the Ogun state government to do it alone, any of the governments can help us through their agencies”, Onaolapo said.

Cations:

From left, Alfa Adeleke Mosidiq, chairman Egbejoda ACDC, Prince Olatunji Onaolapo, Vice Chairman Ado Odo Ota ZCDC, Mr Kilani Fatai, Chairman Ayetoro CDC and Comrade Fatunbi Olasunbo, chairman Binukonu Itele Awori CDC at the press conference

Scene of the protest

Like this: Like Loading...