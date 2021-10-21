Ogun communities kick over bad roads, infrastructures

Tiredof enduringterribleroads and infrastructures in their area, residents of Ayetoro, Binukonu, Egbejoda and Itele Awori Communities in Ado-Odo Ota Local Governmentof OgunStatetooktothe streets on Monday, protesting to draw government’sattentiontotheirplight. Asearlyas7a.m., placard-carrying residentsfromthefour CDCshad converged on the MOPOL roundabout, blocking the main road and causing heavy gridlock which prevented early risers from going to work. For the many hours that the protest lasted, motorists and commuters were forced to a standstill as the only bridge linking those communities to Lagos State where most residents of the communities work, was blocked by the protesters. One of the protesters who spoke with New Telegraph, Usman, wondered how the residents would be looking at development taking place in neighbouring Lagos communities whiletheOgunStategovernmenthas completelyneglectedtheircommuni-ties. Usman, an artisan, said businesses have taken a flight from the communities because of bad roads and infrastructure, adding that he and his colleagues had to commute toLagosStatedailyinsearchof jobs. One of the stranded commercial motorists, Abbass Yinusa, told New Telegraph that the protest had been long overdue. He said hardly a week goes by without him or other motorists living in the area visiting the mechanic to repair their vehicles. Another motorist, who does not want his name in print, said, “Many people who built houses here have relocated to Lagos because of the lack of government’s presence here. Some have sold their houses and moved to better places. Incidentally, our local government, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government, used to be one of the richest because of the large concentration of industries here. Now mostof thesecompanieshavemoved out due to bad roads. This place has been totally abandoned,” the motor ist lamented. Speaking to journalists, spokesman of the communities and Vice Chairmanof IteleAworiCDC, Prince Olatunji Onaolapo appealed to all tiers of government – local, state and Federal Government to help in the rehabilitation of roads in the area for the betterment of the residents and the communities. Onaolapo said as soon as the rainy season starts every year, gloompervadesthecommunities because the floods make all the major roads impassable. “Since the rainy season started this year, most of our roads have been renderedimpassablebecausethereare no gutters to contain the heavy floods. Some residents have fled to Lagos as floods have submerged their houses,” Onaolapo said.

Like this: Like Loading...