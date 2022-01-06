Ogun community elects monarch after 27 years of royal battle

A new monarch, the Orimolusi of Ijebu- Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has emerged after 27 years of battle to fill the vacant stool. The last Orimolusi, Oba Sani Adetayo, joined his ancestors in May 1994. The protracted crisis was between the nine contestants from the same Ojuronmi Ruling House, whose turn it was to produce the next king. However, respite came on Tuesday when the kingmakers elected Prince Lawrence Jayeola Lawrence Adebajo, as Orimolusi-elect. New Telegraph learnt that Adebajo polled six votes to defeat Prince Soliu Sadiku, who had four votes in the election. The state government yesterday confirmed that an Oba-elect for the stool had emerged. The state government said the emergence followed the voting of 10 out of the 11 warrant chiefs it appointed. The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, made this known while fielding questions from journalists after presenting Certificate and Staff of Office to the Alale of Moriwi, Oba Olusegun Taiwo, in Imeko/Afon Local Government Area.
