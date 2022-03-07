Ogun community, family of slain monarch cry for justice

Community and family members of the slain monarch of Agodo community in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, late Oba Ayinde Odetola, have cried out to the state government and security agencies to ensure that those involved in the killing of the monarch are brought to book. Members of the community and the family members of the traditional ruler stormed the governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, in a protest to demand justice for the slain monarch. The monarch and three of his aides were killed and their corpses burnt to ashes by unknown gunmen on Monday, January 24 following an alleged chieftaincy dispute among members of the community. The protesters who were led by a friend of the late monarch, Mr. Gbeminiyi Sotade called on the Commissioner of Police, members of the State House of Assembly and Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo to ensure that due diligence is done in the investigation to unravel those behind the killing of the monarch. Sotade said whoever that is found culpable in the murder of Oba Odetola, irrespective of his political affiliation or social status must be punished according to the law. He lamented that the once peaceful community had become a shadow of itself following the gruesome murder of the monarch. Sotade said, “He (Oba Odetola) was gruesomely murdered by unknown assailants. We want justice for our monarch, we want justice served, we demand that justice must prevail. “We know that somebody somewhere instigated his gruesome murder. But, we call on the government and the security agencies not to cover up this murder. “Whoever that is found culpable of the murder of Oba Odetola, irrespective of his political affiliation or social status must be punished according to the law. “We are calling on the governor that he should not allow justice to be swept under the carpet. The people that masterminded the killing of Oba Odetola must be brought to book. “We hereby demand for justice to be done in this case as eminent personalities are putting pressure on the Police authority to stop investigations into the matter. “We demand for an unhindered police investigation and we crave for your kind support in unraveling the murder case with the culprits charged to court.” Sotade submitted a petition to Governor Dapo Abiodun who was represented by the Director of Chieftaincy Affairs at the State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Adesoji Adewuyi. The governor assured the protesters of justice, adding that his government would not tolerate any act of criminality in any part of the state. The protesters later marched to the palace of the Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, chanting ‘save our souls’ songs and calling for the monarch’s intervention to ensure justice in the killing of the Olu Agodo
