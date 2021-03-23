Metro & Crime

Ogun community leader’s abductors demand N100m ransom

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Kidnappers have demanded N100 million to free a community leader, Tajudeen Omotayo, at Imope in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of Ogun State. Omotayo was kidnapped on Saturday while returning from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.

 

The gunmen accosted him at Oke-Eri area of Imope, pulled him out of his vehicle and took him away, leaving his vehicle on the Ijebu-Ode-Oru- Ibadan Road.

 

However, New Telegraph was told yesterday that the kidnappers had reached out to the family of the victim and demanded N200 million ransom. A source at Imope said after so much pleas by the family, the abductors reduced the ransom to N100 million.

 

“The abductors have reached out to the family and demanded N200 million. But, as at today, they are insisting on N100 million as ransom,” the source said.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the abductors had demanded a ransom from the victim’s family. Oyeyemi, however, said the command was not part of the arrangement and would not allow that to happen.

 

He said: “Yes, they are demanding a ransom but we are not going to be part of it.” When asked about the amount being demanded by the abductors, Oyeyemi said, “I don’t know how much”.

