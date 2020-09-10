Ogun community seeks Abiodun’s intervention in Onitele stool

Scores of Adeogun Atele Family members of Itele Awori in Ado Odo/Ota, Local government Area of Ogun State stormed Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office in a peaceful protest, alleging misrepresentation and impersonation by Olota of Ota, Oba Kabiru Obalanlege and Ademola Asorota over contentious Onitele stool.

The protesters, who were led by the heads of four ruling houses in Adeogun family- Oosa ruling house, Ogunrounbi ruling house, Imidawo ruling house and Alagbeji ruling house with various placards asked the governor to intervene in the alleged impersonation and misrepresentation of the contentious Onitele stool. In some of the placards, the protesters said ‘’Governor Dapo Abiodun please install Onitele of Itele from Oosa ruling family. Ademola Asorota in his desperation is now impersonating as member of Adeogun Itele, Asorota is from Iseyin, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs don’t accept the nomination of Ademola Asorota.

He is not a member of Adeogun Itele family. Supreme Court judgement must be obeyed.’’ “Ogun state government should respect the law. The eligibility of Ademola Asorota is pending at Ogun State High Court in suit number HCT/503/2020.’’ However, Abiodun has mandated the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape to attend to the protesters. Submitting their petition, eighty-seven years old, head of Adeogun family, Pa Nurudeen Akapo appealed to the governor to install Onitele of Itele Awori from Adeogun Atele family in accordance with the Supreme Court judgement.

He also urged the governor to accept Prince Adelaja Akanni Akapo from Oosa ruling house as replacement for the late Onitele-elect, Musa Taofeek, who died on 5th January, 2018. The octogenarian also called for the implementation of the resolution of the Ogun State House of Assembly, where it held that the Supreme Court Judgement on Itele Chieftaincy must be fully executed.

