Ogun community seeks govt’s intervention over boundary dispute

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Residents of Iboro in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State have appealed to the state government to urgently intervene in the boundary dispute between them and a neighbouring community, Imasayi to avert a possible looming crisis.

The Aboro of Iboro, Oba Abayomi Salako, who made the appeal while speaking with New Telegraph in his palace on Thursday, raised the alarm that, the aged-long boundary dispute between the two communities which was recently renewed may degenerate into a full blown crisis if not urgently resolved.

It would be recalled that, some residents of Imasayi had in 2021 attacked and injured Iboro traditionalists who were in Imasayi to perform their annual rites on the land they said belonged to them.

The dispute took a turn for the worse last week when the Olu of Imasayi, Oba Luqmon Kuoye laid claim to some parcels of land along the boundary.

Reacting, the Aboro of Iboro, Oba Abayomi Salako issued a stern warning to Olu of Imasayi and his subjects to stop encroaching on their lands.

Oba Salako said, Imasayi indigenes are their tenants, insisting that, the present settlement occupied by Imasayi was given to them by their ancestors.

Describing himself as a peace-loving person, who would never condone violence, Oba Salako said: “The fact remains that the land in question is for Iboro.”

In his message to the Olu of Imasayi, the Aboro asked him to go back to the elders in his community before trespassing.

“My message to my brother, the Olu of Imasayi is that he should go back to his people, the elderly ones, let them tell you the truth before you start taking actions because the truth is there. If they have any single plot, let them come out with the proof, I will relinquish the land for them. I don’t fight for whatever that doesn’t belong to me, but he himself knows.

“He knows they don’t have any land over there. For him to go on that land and address the press, it is wrong; even if he was going to do that, he was supposed to call me.”

But, in his reaction, the Olu of Imasayi said the road had been known to be Imasayi-Ayetoro road from time immemorial, adding that reporters from the state government usually visit him for comments on the level of work done.

“From time immemorial, it is crystal clear that that road is Imasayi-Igan Okoto-Ayetoro road. They have played a lot of politics, requesting that the name, Imasayi should be removed, but government said that’s what is in the document in the state archive,” the Oba of Imasayi stated.

He added that there are documents in his palace on who truly owns the land.

 

