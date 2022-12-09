Ogun community urges Abiodun to complete township road

The Onirolu of Irolu- Remo in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, yesterday urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to complete the Ago-Iwoye/ Irolu road to boost socioeconomic activities of the community and its environs. He also asked the government to as a matter of necessity begin construction of Ode Remo/Ilara/ Irolu/Okun Owa road, a road that connects three local government areas. Oba Adeyiga spoke alongside a professor of Environmental Chemistry, Tunde Ogunsanwo at Irolu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area at a press conference on his 30th coronation anniversary. The monarch appealed to Abiodun to construct the road as residents have “cut off from the next community because vehicles can no longer pass through the road, only motorcycles can access the road.”
Related Articles
Let’s tackle our existential threats, Buhari urges envoys
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the international community to come together in order to confront some existential threats to humanity. The President made this call Thursday at a ceremony for receiving Letters of Credence at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari identified those existential threats […]
Why Obi’s statistics is unsettling the opposition – Media office
The media office of the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has said its principal will not back down in the use of statistics to drive home his points, despite attacks by opposition candidates. The Obi-Datti media office in a statement on Sunday, said the candidate’s use of statistics is unsettling the opposition […]
Osun debunks fake teaching recruitment into civil service
The authority of the Osun State Universal Basic Education Board has called on the general public, especially prospective candidates seeking for teaching jobs, to disregard the fake news calling for the collection of teaching recruitment application forms. This was contained in a statement by SUBEB Executive Secretary, Mr Adeoye Bakare in Osogbo yesterday, urging the […]
