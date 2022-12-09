News

Ogun community urges Abiodun to complete township road

The Onirolu of Irolu- Remo in Ogun State, Oba Sikiru Adeyiga, yesterday urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to complete the Ago-Iwoye/ Irolu road to boost socioeconomic activities of the community and its environs. He also asked the government to as a matter of necessity begin construction of Ode Remo/Ilara/ Irolu/Okun Owa road, a road that connects three local government areas. Oba Adeyiga spoke alongside a professor of Environmental Chemistry, Tunde Ogunsanwo at Irolu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area at a press conference on his 30th coronation anniversary. The monarch appealed to Abiodun to construct the road as residents have “cut off from the next community because vehicles can no longer pass through the road, only motorcycles can access the road.”

 

