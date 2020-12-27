Ogun conducts entrance exam for 200 job applicants

The Ogun State government yesterday said it has conducted an entrance examination for over 200 applicants seeking employments into the state civil service.

The applicants included state counsels and others who applied for various positions through the state job portal. The examination was conducted by the Public Service Competitive Entrance Examination Board of the state Civil Service Commission.

According to the Chairman of the Commission, Tokunbo Odebunmi, the examination was the first phase of the year 2020 public service examination. Odebunmi said that the exercise was basically for those seeking employment for the post of state counsel and regularisation of the employees that came into the Service through jobs portal, saying the process would be based on merit.

He appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun for his steadfastness in ensuring that the welfare of the civil servants is well catered for, despite the economic hardship, noting that more graduates would be employed whenever vacancies are available.

Responding on behalf of the applicants, Tolu Onabolu appreciated the state government for the opportunity given to them, saying that it is a platform for them to practice their profession and deliver whatever assignment given to them.

Also speaking on behalf of candidates employed through jobs portal, Miss Joy Ogbodo and Olalekan Olayode expressed gratitude for the advantage to serve the State, promising to contribute their best for the development of the Service

