Ogun confirms appointment of TASUED VC

Ogun State Governor and Visitor to Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has confirmed the appointment of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, as the 5th substantive and second indigenous Vice Chancellor of the school. The announcement was made through a letter sent by the Ogun State Ministry of Education Science and Technology to the Acting Registrar of the Institution, Mr. Dapo Oke on August 4, 2022.

The appointment takes effect from November 2, 2020. Banjo has M.Sc in Wildlife Ecotourism and Masters Degree in Personnel Psychology. He also has a Ph.D. in Wild Life and Ecotourism Management from the University of Ibadan. The new Vice-Chancellor had over 20 years of teaching experience while he had also served as a Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Chairman, Academic Ceremonies Committee of the University, and the Pioneer Dean, College of Vocational and Technology Education (COVTED).

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...