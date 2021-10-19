Ogun council boss takes Global Hand-Washing Day to schools

In commemoration of the Global hand-washing Day (GHD) 2021, the Executive Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government, Hon. Ladejobi Shuaib visited some selected primary schools within the local government to demonstrate steps to proper hand washing by teaching children the importance of hand washing for their safety and personal hygiene. Addressing the pupils and staffs of one of the schools visited, Moslem Primary School, Oku-Odogbolu Road, Odogbolu , Hon. Shuaib said, “people mostly wash their hands with water, but very few wash with soap at critical moments, for example, after using the toilet, while cleaning a child and before handling food, therefore in line with this year’s theme, ‘Our Future is at Hand – Let’s Move Forward Together’, we will be harping on importance of hand washing as an important step to personal hygiene in preventing diseases. School pupils should be taught that, clean hands are a recipe for good health.” Also speaking at the event, Ijebu Ode District 9110 Rotary President, Mrs (Dr.) Ezima Ester, reiterated the importance of hand washing with soap and water in preventing illness. The Head Teacher, Moslem Primary School, Mrs Adesanya thanked the chairman for visiting their school as this is the first time the school will be celebrating such Day with the presence of the executive chairman. She promised to continuously remind the pupils to wash their hands properly with soap as part of their safety rules against the pandemic and other related diseases. The Global Hand-washing Day is celebrated every year on October 15, as global advocacy day dedicated to increase awareness and understanding about the importance of hand washing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives. The Chairman further called on corporate organisations to partner with Odogbolu Local Government to spread good hand hygiene messages and provide resources for teachers to promote hygiene in school environment.
