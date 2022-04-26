Ogun counsels undergraduates to explore entrepreneurship

Against the backdrop of the high rate of unemployment, especially among graduates and youths, undergraduates and graduates in the country have been counseled to embrace and explore business ideas early enough right from school and not wait until family pressures begin to mount on them. , saying it takes time for businesses to mature.

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi gave the advice at the 1st Personality Lecturer Series, organised by the Department of Business Administration and Marketing, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo.

The SSG, the guest lecturer at the lecture, however, noted that students must as a matter of relevance begin to experiment on business plans before leaving school, so as to make an impact in the economy.

Talabi, in the lecture attended by the undergraduate and Postgraduate students physically and virtually, insisted that the youths must wake up to the reality of the high unemployment rate in the country, which according to him now stands at 33.3 per cent as of 2020 based on the report from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The SSG, therefore, noted that the youths must begin to imbibe entrepreneurial activities, saying: “I began trading at age six and showing films from one university to the other in order to sponsor myself for postgraduate studies.

I advise you to start exploring business ideas early because business has a maturity period; latch on to your gifts and what is most convenient and easy for you to do. You should learn how to turn your hobbies into opportunities, and never allow anybody to belittle the gift you have, but majorly you must be financially disciplined.”

In his lecture, the SSG listed adaptability, honesty, persuasiveness, competitiveness and discipline as some of the character traits of entrepreneurs, which should form the set of achievements and personal attributes that could make an individual more likely to gain employment and be successful in their chosen occupation.

