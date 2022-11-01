Metro & Crime

Ogun couple held for human trafficking

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comments Off on Ogun couple held for human trafficking

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a couple, Godday and Ebere Samuel for alleged human trafficking. The couple was arrested on October 17 in Ota area of the state, for allegedly trafficking a 16-year-old girl, Maria Adeniji.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at Atan Ota Divisional Headquarters by the father of the victim, Adeniji Okikiolu.

The victim’s father told the police that his daughter suddenly disappeared from home on Sunday, October 16 and while search party was organised to look for her, he was informed by someone that the  missing girl was seen with Ebere Samuel the previous day.

“Upon the information, Ebere Samuel was invited to the station, but she vehemently denied ever seeing the missing girl on or before that day. “Not satisfied with her plea of alibi, she was subsequently detained at the station.

“But surprisingly, when her husband was contacted, the husband confessed to have taken the missing Maria to somewhere in Lagos for onward transportation to Burkina Faso where she will be engaged as a maid to one of their associates.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple has been into the business of human trafficking for some time now and that their accomplices are in Burkina Faso,” the PPRO said.

 

He added that, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti -Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

