Metro & Crime

Ogun: Couple, one other arrested for kidnapping, killing hotelier 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Larry Adebayo Adewumi and his wife, Okereke Olufunmilayo over the alleged abduction and killing of a popular hotelier, Otunba Abayomi Ajayi Smith, in the Ijebu Ode area of the state.

The couple was arrested along side one Adebowale Sanni.

Smith, who was the Director of Rolak Hotel Ijebu Ode, was kidnapped by gunmen in September 2020 at Anifowose Estate Igbeba, Ijebu Ode.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest to journalists on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said after the incident, men of anti kidnapping unit of the command were mobilised to commence investigation.

According to him, all efforts to get the victim out of captivity proved abortive, despite the fact that the victim’s family paid a ransom of N15 million to the abductors.

 

 

Reporter

