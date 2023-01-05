Metro & Crime

Ogun: Couple, six others held for killing, dismembering 26-year-old lady

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun for allegedly kidnapping, killing and dismembering a 26-year-old lady, Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The couple was arrested alongside six others, namely: Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh for their roles in the alleged murder of the victim.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital on Thursday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on Wednesday in the Ijebu-Ode area of the state, following a report lodged at Obalende Divisional Headquarters; Ijebu-Ode by one Ojo Omolara.

Oyeyemi said the victim, a mother of two, left home on Wednesday December 28, 2022 and didn’t return home.

Oyeyemi disclosed that Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun, an herbalist and who the lover of the victim is also lured her to his house and allegedly killed her with the help of his friend, Lukman Oladele.

 

