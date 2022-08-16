Metro & Crime

Ogun: Court remands Adeogun, alias ‘Killer’ in prison

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A suspected notorious killer who has allegedly been terrorising Ogun State, Elijah Adeogun alias Killer, was yesterday arraigned before an Ota Magistrate Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate OI Oke over the murder of two persons. Adeogun, popularly known as killer, who was in May arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), for alleged murder in Ogun State.

 

The Magistrate, while ruling on an application by the prosecution counsel Tosin Jackson for 60 days Remand Warrant against the accused ruled that Killer should be remanded at the Correctional Centre till September 14, 2022.

 

Adeogun was arrested by the DSS operatives for his alleged involvement in the killing of One Monday Eredua and Moruf  Babalola in 2021 at two different locations in Ogun State. Jackson, while making the application, said that the 60 days Remand Warrant is to allow the office file the necessary documents before a court of higher jurisdiction for proper arraignment.

 

Lead counsel to the accused person, Bolarinwa Odewale, however opposed the granting of the Remand Warrant on the condition that it would be an abuse of judicial process. Odewale argued that a court of higher jurisdiction had in May granted the Killer bail for  the same offence he was being arraigned for.

 

The lawyer also argued that Killer had been in the custody of the police and therefore pleaded that the court should grant him bail.

 

The defence team however could not present the necessary documentations that would be used to perfect the bail. Jackson denied that Adeogun was ever arraigned before the Monday proceeding and also added that a DPP advice has been released

 

The lawyer also stated that the DPP advice, which was released a few days ago says that Adeogun has a case to answer on murder and forcible entry.

 

While ruling on the application, Magistrate Oke ordered that since there is already a DPP advice on the matter and the fact that the documents, which were used to perfect the said bail at the high court, the accused person should be conditionally remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre .

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack NSCDC operational vehicle, kill two

Posted on Author Onah Onah Onitsha

…there was no attack on our officers –Command’s PRO   No fewer than two persons were fearedkilledin Anambra State yesterday when unknown gunmen ambushed personnel operational vehicle and officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command. The alleged attack occurred at Nnyi near Umueri in Anambra East Council Area of […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos records six COVID-19 deaths, 519 infections in two days

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded six COVID-19 related deaths within two days. Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Sunday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for July 30 and July 31. He said that the deaths increased the state’s COVID-19 related […]
Metro & Crime

Auto crash claims 3 vigilance group members, injures many in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi

…As FRSC says 413 deaths, 2,157 injured were recorded in road crashes in 2021   Three members of a local security outfit of vigilance group popularly called ‘Yan Committee’ have been confirmed dead in an accident along Misau-Azare federal highway road in Bauchi State.   The vigilance members were reported to be on their way […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica