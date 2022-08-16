Ogun: Court remands Adeogun, alias ‘Killer’ in prison

A suspected notorious killer who has allegedly been terrorising Ogun State, Elijah Adeogun alias Killer, was yesterday arraigned before an Ota Magistrate Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate OI Oke over the murder of two persons. Adeogun, popularly known as killer, who was in May arrested by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS), for alleged murder in Ogun State.

The Magistrate, while ruling on an application by the prosecution counsel Tosin Jackson for 60 days Remand Warrant against the accused ruled that Killer should be remanded at the Correctional Centre till September 14, 2022.

Adeogun was arrested by the DSS operatives for his alleged involvement in the killing of One Monday Eredua and Moruf Babalola in 2021 at two different locations in Ogun State. Jackson, while making the application, said that the 60 days Remand Warrant is to allow the office file the necessary documents before a court of higher jurisdiction for proper arraignment.

Lead counsel to the accused person, Bolarinwa Odewale, however opposed the granting of the Remand Warrant on the condition that it would be an abuse of judicial process. Odewale argued that a court of higher jurisdiction had in May granted the Killer bail for the same offence he was being arraigned for.

The lawyer also argued that Killer had been in the custody of the police and therefore pleaded that the court should grant him bail.

The defence team however could not present the necessary documentations that would be used to perfect the bail. Jackson denied that Adeogun was ever arraigned before the Monday proceeding and also added that a DPP advice has been released

The lawyer also stated that the DPP advice, which was released a few days ago says that Adeogun has a case to answer on murder and forcible entry.

While ruling on the application, Magistrate Oke ordered that since there is already a DPP advice on the matter and the fact that the documents, which were used to perfect the said bail at the high court, the accused person should be conditionally remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre .

