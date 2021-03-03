Ogun creating more industrial clusters for investors, says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration was creating different industrial clusters across the state to provide conducive environment for more investors to berth in the state. Abiodun, who stated this when he received the management of Mikano International Limited on a courtesy visit to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, expressed satisfaction that the state would soon be open for industrial revolution. He said: “We are creating different industrial clusters around the state.

Before, we had the Agbara industrial clusters and now we have the new interchange. We have identified different other clusters, we have what we call Ijebu cluster, which will be along the Epe- Ijebu-Ode road. Remo cluster somewhere around the agro airport is coming up. We have the Magboro cluster which is around MFM.” “This administration is investors-friendly.

As a matter of fact, our vision is very specific and targeted towards bringing investors and creating an enabling environment for investors in the state. “We are ready for business, whatever you think this administrationcandoforyou, berestassuredthatwewilldo it for you, we look forward to partnering with you, be rest assured about that. Anything that we can do to make the state more conducive for people like yourself, be rest assured that we will do that.”

