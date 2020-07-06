Ogun: Cult members planning terror on Tuesday – Police

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.

The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement yesterday that the cult members planned to mark “what they called 7/7” tomorrow.

Oyeyemi added that the group also planned to use the said date to initiate new members into its fold after which they would engage their rival cult group in a supremacy battle which might lead to loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

He, however, said the command’s tactical squads, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anticultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders had been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

The police spokesman warned those who had devilish plans to have a rethink and retrace their steps.

The PPRO also warned hoteliers not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult-related gathering, stressing that any hotel owner found wanting would be liable for prosecution.

