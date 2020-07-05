Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state.
The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement issued on Sunday, disclosed that the cult members planned to mark “what they called 7/7” on Tuesday.
Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, stated that the group also planned to use the said date to initiate new members into its fold after which they will engage their rival cult group in a supremacy battle which may lead to loss of life and wanton destruction of property.
He, however, said the command’s tactical squads, including Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-cultists, Anti-kidnapping as well as the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.
The police spokesman warned those having devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps.
He also warned hoteliers not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related gathering, stressing that any hotel owner found wanting will be liable for prosecution.
While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harrasment or intimation, Oyeyemi said the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody trying to breach the relative peace of the state.

Our Correspondants
