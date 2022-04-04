News

Ogun Cult War: Police arrest 22 suspects within 48 hours

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

No fewer than 22 members of the Aiye and Eiye cult groups have been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the recent cult killings in the state.

The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in different parts of the state.

Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested by the special squad set up by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole to checkmate the activities of cultists across the state.

New Telegraph reports that there had been killings in the last two weeks in the state, following renewed supremacy battles between members of the two groups.

The cult clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital and later spread to Sagamu and Ilaro areas of the state had claimed no fewer than 16 lives.

While the clash claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within one week, eight people were killed within two days in Sagamu and one killed in Ilaro.

Following the crisis, the command set up a special operation squad, headed by the Assistance Commissioner of Police Department of Operation, to tackle the cult clashes in the state.

According to Oyeyemi: “The arrested cultists who have affirmed their membership of Aiye and Eiye confraternities were apprehended when the Squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in Sapon area of Abeokuta.

“Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during the similar operation carried out by the squad.

“All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the state recently which claimed the life of some cult members.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Judge rules citizen enforcement of Texas abortion law unconstitutional  

Posted on Author Reporter

A judge in Texas ruled on Thursday that a law prohibiting abortions after about six weeks violated the state’s constitution because it allows private citizens to sue abortion providers. State District Court Judge David Peeples was ruling on a contentious Texas law that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, usually after about […]
News Top Stories

Maina in Nigerien detention, faces extradition – Police

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Force Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of the fugitive former chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Niamey, the Nigerien capital on Monday, saying efforts were being intensified to extradite him back to the country.   Maina, who is facing charges bordering on money laundering to the tune […]
News Top Stories

Suspected bandits bring down NAF Alpha jet in Zamfara

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

An Alpha Jet belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed on Sunday, after it was allegedly attacked by suspected bandits in Zamfara State.   The fighter plane was returning from an interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna states when it came under intense enemy fire, according to sources.     Confirming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica