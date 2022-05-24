Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cultists hack another popular ‘area boy’ to death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Suspected members of the Eiye cult group have killed another popular area boy, simply identified as  Wale in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The victim, popularly known as Matasaka was hacked to death on Sunday night.

 

The victim, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group was shot repeatedly, before being hacked to death in front of a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital. Renewed cult clash in the state has claimed no fewer than 20 lives. It will be recalled that, a popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was on Thursday, March 24 hacked to death in Panseke area of Abeokuta. Two persons were also killed last week in Mowe-Ofada area of the state by suspected cultists.

 

Narrating how Matasaka was killed, an eye witness who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the popular lounge and was shot at repeatedly.

 

After the victim fell down the killers went further to hack him with machete before fleeing the scene,” he said. Gory picture of the victim’s body sighted by our correspondent showed machete cuts on his head and body.

 

He added that, fun seekers immediately took to their heels as soon as the first shot hit him, “that was the reason the assailants had a field day during their operation.” The witness said, Matasaka was hacked down in the same manner Tommy Boy was killed, a development which he said may be a revenge of Tommy Boy’s death.

 

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident on Monday morning, an attendant at the lounge, jokingly recounting their losses said, “We are in debt, nobody paid for what was bought yesterday night, they all took to their heels immediately they started hearing gunshots

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu signs Executive Order to Rebuild

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

• Vows to embrace new governance standard, build stronger partnerships Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Wednesday signed an Executive Order to set up an eight-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to urgently oversee recovery process from wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the hijacked protests against police brutality in the state. The […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill three FRSC officials in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen have killed three officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Anambra State. The incident happened on Sunday along Igboukwu-Ezinifite -Uga road in Aguata Local Government Area around 2.30pm. An eyewitness said that the vehicle of the Commission’s officials was not torched. The hoodlums burnt a section of Nnewi South Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

Driver chops off, swallows taskforce man’s finger in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…it’s terrible, barbaric – Commissioner A driver in Ebonyi State on Tuesday chopped off a finger of a member of the state taskforce team of the Ministry of Capital City Development to escape arrest. The driver is also said to have swallowed the finger of the taskforce man, Iboko Kenneth, and escaped. The incident occurred […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica