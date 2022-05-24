Ogun: Cultists hack another popular ‘area boy’ to death

Suspected members of the Eiye cult group have killed another popular area boy, simply identified as Wale in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The victim, popularly known as Matasaka was hacked to death on Sunday night.

The victim, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group was shot repeatedly, before being hacked to death in front of a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital. Renewed cult clash in the state has claimed no fewer than 20 lives. It will be recalled that, a popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as “Tommy Boy” was on Thursday, March 24 hacked to death in Panseke area of Abeokuta. Two persons were also killed last week in Mowe-Ofada area of the state by suspected cultists.

Narrating how Matasaka was killed, an eye witness who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the popular lounge and was shot at repeatedly.

After the victim fell down the killers went further to hack him with machete before fleeing the scene,” he said. Gory picture of the victim’s body sighted by our correspondent showed machete cuts on his head and body.

He added that, fun seekers immediately took to their heels as soon as the first shot hit him, “that was the reason the assailants had a field day during their operation.” The witness said, Matasaka was hacked down in the same manner Tommy Boy was killed, a development which he said may be a revenge of Tommy Boy’s death.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident on Monday morning, an attendant at the lounge, jokingly recounting their losses said, “We are in debt, nobody paid for what was bought yesterday night, they all took to their heels immediately they started hearing gunshots

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...