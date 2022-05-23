Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cultists hack another popular ‘area boy’ to death

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Suspected members of the Eiye cult group have killed another popular ‘Area Boy’, simply identified as Wale, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The victim, popularly known as ‘Matasaka’ was hacked to death on Sunday night.

The victim, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group, was shot repeatedly and also hacked to death in front of a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital.

Renewed cult clashes in the state have claimed no fewer than 20 lives in recent weeks.

It will be recalled that, a popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as ‘Tommy Boy’ was on Thursday, March 24 hacked to death in the Panseke area of Abeokuta.

Two persons were also killed last week in the Mowe-Ofada area of the state by suspected cultists.

Narrating how Matasaka was killed, an eye witness, who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the popular lounge and was shot at repeatedly.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: S’East Govs raise alarm over killings, kidnappings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,

South East Governors, Tuesday raised the alarm over rising insecurity in the region. The governors specifically expressed concern over killings and kidnappings which have occurred in the last few days in the zone. In a communique issued after their virtual meeting read to journalists by the Chairman of the South East Gvernors Forum and Governor […]
Metro & Crime

Industrialist to Military: Rejig strategy to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter

*Charges Nigerians on COVID-19 guidelines Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti A Lagos-based industrialist, Dr Olusegun Aderemi has called on the military hierarchy in Nigeria to redouble their efforts in tackling security challenges bediviling the country. The Ekiti-born businessman urged the military to devise new mechanism as a means of upgrading their efforts in tackling the menace. Omoba […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Six arraigned for vandalising Ekiti govt property

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned six people before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy, illegal assembly and riot during the #End- SARS protests. The defendants are Adebayo Temitope (32), Ibrahim Musau (25), Eze Oluwabunmi (32), Ogunlusi Abiodun (20), Arowosegbe Esther (17) and Peter Joy (21). The police prosecutor, Mr. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica