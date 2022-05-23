Ogun: Cultists hack another popular ‘area boy’ to death

Suspected members of the Eiye cult group have killed another popular ‘Area Boy’, simply identified as Wale, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The victim, popularly known as ‘Matasaka’ was hacked to death on Sunday night.

The victim, a suspected member of the Aiye cult group, was shot repeatedly and also hacked to death in front of a popular lounge, B-Side, at Quarry road in the state capital.

Renewed cult clashes in the state have claimed no fewer than 20 lives in recent weeks.

It will be recalled that, a popular area boy, Tomiwa Adeliyi, popularly known as ‘Tommy Boy’ was on Thursday, March 24 hacked to death in the Panseke area of Abeokuta.

Two persons were also killed last week in the Mowe-Ofada area of the state by suspected cultists.

Narrating how Matasaka was killed, an eye witness, who spoke to New Telegraph under the condition of anonymity, said the victim was sighted by his killers at the gate of the popular lounge and was shot at repeatedly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...