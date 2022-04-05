Ogun CultWar: Policearrest22suspectswithin48hours

No fewer than 22 members of the Aiye and Eiye cult groups, have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command in connection with the recent cult killings in the state. The suspects, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested in different parts of the state.

Oyeyemi said, the suspects were arrested by the special squad set up by the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole to checkmate the activities of cultists across the state. New Telegraph reports that, there had been killings in the last two weeks in the state, following renewed supremacy battle be- tween members of the Aiye and Eiye confraternity groups.

The cult clash which started in Abeokuta, the state capital and later spread to Sagamu and Ilaro areas of the state, had claimed no fewer than 16 lives. While the clash claimed seven lives in Abeokuta within one week, eight people were killed within two days in Sagamu and one killed in Ilaro.

Following the crisis, the command set up a special operation squad, headed by the Assistance Commissioner of Police Department of operation, to tackle the cult clashes in the state.

According to Oyeyemi, “the arrested cultists who have affirmed their membership of Aiye and Eiye confraternities were apprehended when the Squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogabra in Sapon area of Abeokuta.

