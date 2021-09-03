Ogun Customs impound N72m worth of contraband in August

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogunareacommand1, yesterday disclosed that, it impounded 4,138 50kg bags of smuggled rice and 592 jerry cans of petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) in the month of August. The Controller of the command, Peter Kolo who disclosed this to journalists at Idiroko Border Post, added that, the command also confiscated 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of vehicles, used foreign clothes, bags, shoes and illicit drugs, among others. Kolo put the cumulative duty paid value of all the seized goods at N72,589,473.

The Controller disclosed that, the command generated a sum of N1,997,500 from the auction of seized petroleum products and scrap metals, saying the Ogun State borders are still closed to customs operations. “Thecommand hasmadesignificant progress in itsanti-smuggling operations in the state during the month of August, 2021, with a total record of 95 seizures comprising 4,138 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of both foreign used vehicles and means of conveyance, six sacks of cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs, six bales and 15 sacks of used/second hand clothing, six sacks and 90 pieces of used handbags, I6 sack and 34 pairs of used shoes, 592 kegs of petroleum products of 25 litres each made for smuggling outside thecountryand many other items,” Kolo explained.

