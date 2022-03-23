Metro & Crime

Ogun: Customs impound police van conveying smuggled rice

… vehicle not ours, plate number fake –Police

 

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, have impounded a suspected police van allegedly used to convey bags of smuggled foreign rice in Ogun State.

 

The Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed thisyesterday while briefing journalistsinAbeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Accordingtohim, theHilluxvan, with police number plate, PF 10889 SPY, was arrested with 27 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

Makinde said the driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled immediately he sighted customs officers.

However, the Ogun State police command, have denied ownership  of the vehicle, saying the number plate on the vehicle which is PF 10889 SPY is not a police number plate, as no police vehicle will be numbered in such manner.

The Controller said though he could not authoritatively say the vehicle belongs to the police; he, however, posited that the number plateontheHilluxvanwithsirensays it all. Asked whether the van would be released to the police, he said the development would be communicated to theNCS headquarters in Abuja for necessary actions.

 

But, reacting, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole in a statementsignedbythePolicePublic RelationsOfficer(PPRO), DSPAbimbola Oyeyemi denied the involvement of his men in the alleged smuggling activity, sayingthenumberplatedoes not belong to the police

 

